Rihanna: her very sexy Savage X Fenty video for Black Friday!

Rihanna unveils a very sexy Savage x Fenty video on the occasion of Black Friday! We give you more details.

Singer Rihanna decided to participate in Black Friday with its Savage x Fenty brand. Thus, the young woman shared a video promoting her lingerie brand on social networks.

And to promote her products, the young woman appealed to a very famous star right now. It is indeed the singer Megan Thee Stallion!

On the video shared on Instagram, we can see stunning artist dressed in Savage x Fenty lingerie. The American rap starlet is therefore joining forces with Rihanna’s brand to offer boxes for VIP members.

Rihanna: Savage x Fenty

Rihanna has therefore shared a great video to her fans to promote her brand. Megan Thee Stallion then appears in Very sexy Savage x Fenty lace underwear.

She also wears large diamond jewelry. As for her makeup, the young woman has rhinestone eyebrows for an extra extra look!

The teasing video by Rihanna a hit on the social network. Shared on the brand’s official account, it collects over 72,000 views!

It must be said that the fans have loved this new model. Moreover, some have already ordered on the brand’s website.

Once again, the young singer hit hard with a daring ambassadorial choice. And it must be said that a collaboration with a of the most famous rappers of the moment can only be a hit!

For those who would like to afford Savage x Fenty products, know that the brand offers up to 65% for VIP members. To become one, just register on the site and pay a monthly subscription of 49.95 euros.

But you can still “Spend the month” to avoid being charged. And take advantage of VIP promotions when you feel like it!

